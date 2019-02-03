February 3, 2019

JEFF DUNETZ REMINDS THE LEFT, Maroon 5 Should Be Left Alone — Colin Kaepernick Earned His Unemployment:

Face it, Colin Kaepernick’s unemployment has nothing to do with the color of his skin, and everything to do with a disrespect for America which was seen by some as disrespecting the fans. Because of his insolence, the fans cut back watching the games on TV, which meant Kaepernick’s protest led to a revenue loss for the league’s network partners meaning that Colin Kaepernick’s protest demonstrated disrespect to the organizations funding his salary. With all that disrespecting of others, why should Colin Kaepernick deserve respect when he declares free agency and looks for a position that will pay him more money? Unless of course, you believe everything is racist.

Why should Maroon 5, or anyone else turn down an incredible opportunity because of a self-absorbed mediocre quarterback who hurt the business who paid his salary?