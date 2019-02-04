February 4, 2019

PUNCH BACK TWICE AS HARD: Nick Sandmann’s Lawyer Sends Letters To These 54 Entities For Potential Lawsuits.

I hope that young Sandmann becomes rich, but I also hope that he doesn’t lose his faith.

The worst thing about this mob against him and his fellows was to have their spiritual leaders — the Dioceses — join the mob and betray them without even knowing the full story. I’ve repeatedly pointed out that all mobs are demonic. Assuming that my assertion about mobs is correct, what can we conclude about the leaders of these dioceses?

We expect creatures like Kathy Griffin (on the list in the link above) and Alyssa Milano to stir up strife and call for blood. They are, after all, the declared enemies of young, white, pro-life Catholic young men.

The most painful thing for anyone, however, is to have a trusted friend stab you in the back and the dioceses’ leaders were more than just friends to Sandmann, et. al.

They were the boys’ spiritual fathers.

Those who the Covington students should have been able to trust were their Judases.