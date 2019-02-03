February 3, 2019

CHANGE: Bad discipline forced the Army to redesign basic training. “The U.S. Army will soon launch a redesign of Basic Combat Training intended to build more discipline after many commanders complained that new soldiers often show up to their first units with a sloppy appearance and undisciplined attitudes. By early summer, new recruits will go through Army BCT that’s designed to instill strict discipline and esprit de corps by placing a new emphasis in drill and ceremony, inspections, pride in military history while increasing the focus on critical training such as physical fitness, marksmanship, communications, and battlefield first aid skills.”

What, less diversity training? Plus, this is troubling: “We are finding that there are a large number of trainees that come in that quite frankly just physically don’t have the capacity to throw a hand grenade 20 to 25 to 30 meters.” American soldiers used to excel at this compared to other forces, but that was when almost everyone played baseball. Soccer doesn’t build the same skills.