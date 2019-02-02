February 2, 2019

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Shot: Ralph Northam admits he’s in “clearly racist” photo; vows to serve out term amid calls for resignation.

—The Virginia Pilot, yesterday.

● Chaser: Oof. Hearing during Governor’s meeting with black caucus tonight he could not remember if he was in the blackface or in the KKK hood.

—Tweet by Ben Tribbett of the Washington Times, yesterday.

● Hangover: Total Fiasco: VA Dem Gov Northam Retracts Apology, Says That’s Not Him In Blackface, KKK Photo.

—Matt Vespa, Townhall, today.