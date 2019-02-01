February 1, 2019

ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST: McClatchy, following Buzzfeed, Vice, and Others, to Lay off 450.

McClatchy’s move follows cuts at the online news outlet BuzzFeed, which last week gave pink slips to 200 employees including the national security staff, and 800 people in the media division of Verizon — the phone company that owns Yahoo, HuffPost, and TechCrunch. Gannett is letting go of 400, and Vice Media this morning announced the layoff of 10 percent of its staff.

“We are changing the size of the workforce to align with the revenue,” says Jeanne Segal, McClatchy’s director of public relations and communications.