February 1, 2019

RICHMOND CBS AFFILIATE WTVR: GOV. RALPH NORTHAM ‘DEEPLY SORRY’ FOR BLACKFACE, KKK ROBE YEARBOOK PHOTO.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued a statement Friday evening following the publication of his senior medical school yearbook page that featured a photograph of a man wearing blackface and another wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe. “Earlier today, a website published a photograph of me from my 1984 medical school yearbook in a costume that is clearly racist and offensive,” “I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now.

Costume? Does that mean that Northam is the one in the KKK hood? Will any journalist ask him to clarify?

Also, Northam appears to be a man of indeterminate party, based on the missing D-word in WTVR article.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): This is the opening bid of a man who hopes for some big breaking news in the next 12 hours. But it’s win-win for the GOP. If he resigns, it’s a scalp. (Sorry, Senator Liz). If he stays, the GOP can point to him every time the Dems try to gin up this kind of scandal against a Republican.

Also, from the comments: “Congratulations to the Ed Gillespie campaign for failing to find this picture that would have assured his victory.”

It’s not that you expect to find something this bad in the yearbooks. It’s that you do your due diligence, which GOP campaigns don’t seem very good at. But how hypocritical does Northam’s racial posturing in the campaign look now?