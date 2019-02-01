February 1, 2019

THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER’S BOX OFFICE PREVIEW: Super Bowl to Sack Moviegoing After a Dismal January.

Following a record year at the North American box office, revenue slipped sharply in January to an estimated $810 million, the worst showing in six years and down by as much as 15 percent over January 2018.

The answer for this sharp drop-off seems obvious. Last month, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has told us that mankind only has 12 years of life left. Shouldn’t we spending those precious remaining years with family and friends, and in quiet contemplation, rather than wasting them frivolously at the movies?

Related: Actress Ellen Page Raves to Colbert, ‘Environmental Racism’ Will Cause World to End by 2030: ‘“It’s really serious. We’ve been told, that as we know it, by 2030, the world as we know it, that’s it. That’s it. That’s it!’ she gushed.”

I blame the Frisbee Ion.