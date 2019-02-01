February 1, 2019

BLESS THEIR HEARTS: NBC Frets Super Bowl Halftime Show is ‘Personal Affront’ to Colin Kaepernick.

[Today Show Co-host] Craig Melvin conducted a softball interview with Kaepernick’s attorney Mark Geragos, who was given a platform to push conspiracy theories about his client’s professional football career coming to an end.

Melvin followed up by worrying that musicians agreeing to perform in the Super Bowl halftime show were offending Kaepernick: “As you know, a number of the halftime acts have taken heat for performing at the Super Bowl this year, Maroon 5, Big Boy, Travis Scott among them. Does Collin Kaepernick see their participation during the halftime show as some sort of personal affront?”

Gergagos launched into a tirade condemning the performers:

I think what it says is, number one, they do take a lot of heat, and I think rightfully so. I mean, the idea that you’re going to basically cross a picket line – because that’s what they’re doing, they’re crossing an intellectual picket line. They’re saying to themselves, “I care more about my career than I do about whether what I’m doing is right”….could cross the intellectual and ideological picket line, I think there’s something wrong with that and they should be called out.

Melvin lamented that given the “successful season for the NFL” in which “ratings are up,” Kaepernick’s “mission” might have “failed.” Geragos rejected the notion and bizarrely tried to blame Russia for the controversy swirling around his client’s national anthem protests: “I think he opened the door to a robust discussion. And I think there’s also an element of this, there’s been quite a bit of reporting, that basically the so-called divisiveness that this caused was actually ginned up or generated by a Russian disinformation effort.”