February 1, 2019

RUN ALL THE CANDIDATES! Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey Launches Presidential Campaign.

Mr. Booker made his campaign announcement on Twitter and in a video emailed to supporters, saying, “Together, we will channel our common pain back into our common purpose.”

The African-American senator is the fourth Senate Democrat to launch a presidential campaign, joining Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York. Potential rivals such as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke are considering entering the wide-open field.

While several Democrats are emphasizing their fights against Mr. Trump’s policies, Mr. Booker has stressed the need for unity among Americans who have become disillusioned with government and disconnected from their communities.