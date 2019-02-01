February 1, 2019

HYPOCRISY: Men run the news, 2 to 1, despite demands for diversity, equality everywhere else.

America’s big media, which has celebrated #MeToo, decried the lack of women in the Trump administration, and called for the recognition of female artists, appears to be run by a big boys club, according to a new newsroom survey.

The Women’s Media Center has just released its “Divided 2019: The Media Gender Gap,” and it found that the majority of news is produced by male journalists.

The key findings from the report:

69 percent of news wire bylines (AP and Reuters) are snagged by men, 31 percent by women — by far the biggest gender gap in news media.

63 percent of TV prime-time news broadcasts feature male anchors and correspondents; 37 percent feature women.

60 percent of online news is written by men; 40 percent by women.

59 percent of print news is written by men; 41 percent by women.

Across all media platforms, men receive 63 percent of bylines and credits; women receive only 37 percent.

In the print sector the widest gender gap was at USA Today, where 69 percent of articles were written by men and 31 percent by women.