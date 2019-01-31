January 31, 2019

ASPIRING NOVELIST LEARNS TO LOVE BIG BROTHER: SJW mob shames debut Young Adult novelist Amelie Zhao into withdrawing her novel, surrendering her dream.

The book, which had positive buzz (Barnes & Noble called it one of the most anticipate YA releases of the year), has been the subject of a massive Social Justice Warrior pile-on on social media, as Jesse Singal discussed in a tweetstorm. Very few people have even read the novel, but the mob attacked it as racist for a variety of reasons, one of them being that Zhao created a fantasy world where “oppression is blind to skin color” (this, from the press release). It’s a fantasy world, and people haven’t even read the book, but the mob was certain that Blood Heir is racist, and that its author — a young woman raised in Beijing, but now living in New York City — ought to be shut down. Today, they got their wish.

Read the whole thing. In the 50th anniversary edition of Fahrenheit 451, Ray Bradbury wrote, “There is more than one way to burn a book. And the world is full of people running around with lit matches.”

Bradbury didn’t appreciate how SJWs would speed up the destruction in the 21st century. Why burn books en masse when you can simply torch the galley copy?