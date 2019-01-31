January 31, 2019
HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Freshman applications dip at UC for the first time in 15 years. Is it the start of a trend?
If only there had been some kind of warning. I mean, any kind of warning at all.
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Freshman applications dip at UC for the first time in 15 years. Is it the start of a trend?
If only there had been some kind of warning. I mean, any kind of warning at all.