January 31, 2019
FROM BLAKE SMITH, THE POOR CHILD WHO IS IN THE HABIT OF HAVING RAMBLING CONVERSATIONS WITH ME AT MY KITCHEN TABLE, AND IS THEREFORE DESTINED TO WRITE SOME VERY ODD STUFF: The Hartington Inheritance (The Hartington Series Book 1).
In a future organized on the principles of those ancient and respected social philosophers Jane Austen and Georgette Heyer…
Almira Hartington was heir to the largest fortune in the galaxy, amassed by her father during his time as a director of the Andromeda Company. But when Sir Josiah commits suicide, Almira discovers that she and her siblings are penniless. All three of them must learn to work if they wish to eat, and are quickly scattered to the far reaches of the universe. Almira stubbornly remains on-planet, determined to remain respectable despite the sneers of her former friends.
Sir Percy Wallingham pities the new Lady Hartington. But the lady’s family will take care of her, surely? It’s only after he encounters Almira in her new circumstances that he realizes the extent of her troubles and is determined to help her if he can. He doesn’t know that a scandal is brewing around Sir Josiah’s death and Almira’s exile from society. But it could cost him his life, and the lady he has come to love.