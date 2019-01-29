January 29, 2019

FACEPALM: CHRIS HAYES OF MSNBC TAKEN TO THE WOODSHED FOR ELABORATING ON THE ‘SEXY PART OF SOCIALISM.’

Our friends at Twitchy were on the same wavelength because the first thought that comes to mind is what in the fresh hell is this? Liberal America certainly knows there are other networks besides MSNBC, they just choose to ignore the facts, per usual, to keep the narrative alive. Whether it is peddling fake news to keep the Russian collusion myth propped up or ignoring video evidence to keep a social media trashing of Catholic high school students alive because they wore hats they found offensive, keeping the talking points alive is paramount, even at the expense of facts. But remember, if you’re morally right, you can just lie, lie, and lie some more.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes took to Twitter to lecture us about the “least sexy part of socialism,” adding that it’s grounded in “effective, efficient bureaucratic administration but the project lives or dies based on it.

Excuse me? That’s the least sexy part? I’m sure the tens of millions of Chinese who starved during the Great Leap Forward would disagree, or the countless millions killed under Stalin. Also, it amazes me that the failures of Maoist China and Stalinist Russia still flies over the heads of the far left. and yes, Hayes was torched over this on Twitter.