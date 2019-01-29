January 29, 2019

IN USA TODAY: Roger Stone’s not guilty plea shows collapse of Russian collusion narrative. “It was certainly not a crime for the Trump campaign to be interested in what Wikileaks had on Hillary Clinton or other Democrats. Wikileaks had established itself as a reliable — though notorious — source for purloined information. Weeks before Wikileaks published the emails, Democrats had made public that their computer systems had been hacked, allegedly by Russian operatives, though Wikileaks has denied that Moscow was their source.”