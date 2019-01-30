January 30, 2019

HMM: Report: Trump can build wall without declaring emergency. “A new report by the CRS not only suggests that the president could obtain funding for his wall by declaring an emergency or by using other existing statutory authority, it provides a virtual road map.” The CRS, otherwise known as the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service.

And after all the scaremongering talk about an emergency, any other way he does it will look reasonable by comparison.

Gee, I wonder what he will do?