PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

January 29, 2019

UNEXPECTEDLY: Another Side of #MeToo: Male Managers Fearful of Mentoring Women.

“The business case for women had been made,” Ms. Milligan said. “We were rocking it. And then #MeToo happened.”

Big deal. All men have to do is not be rapists, right? Uh, no:

One challenge is to assess the risk of sexual harassment in a company and to identify men who make women uncomfortable — or worse, harass them.

Uncomfortable. See it’s not men’s actions, but women’s feelings, that are in the driver’s seat. Shocking that men would want to limit their risk by limiting their exposure.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:30 am