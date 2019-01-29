January 29, 2019

UNEXPECTEDLY: Another Side of #MeToo: Male Managers Fearful of Mentoring Women.

“The business case for women had been made,” Ms. Milligan said. “We were rocking it. And then #MeToo happened.”

Big deal. All men have to do is not be rapists, right? Uh, no:

One challenge is to assess the risk of sexual harassment in a company and to identify men who make women uncomfortable — or worse, harass them.

Uncomfortable. See it’s not men’s actions, but women’s feelings, that are in the driver’s seat. Shocking that men would want to limit their risk by limiting their exposure.