January 28, 2019

ANDY KESSLER: Strike Back Against Every Cyberattack: The U.S. can keep foreign hacks at bay by showing its ability and will to retaliate.

Another week, another data breach. The latest is 773 million online accounts for sale, many with passwords included, known as Collection #1. More are likely to come—go ahead and check your status at HaveIBeenPwned.com. All this the same month Marriott admitted that five million unencrypted passport numbers were snatched from its system, probably by the Chinese. Oh, and the Russians might have hacked the Democratic National Committee again after the 2018 midterms. How do we stop this?

The foreign hacks are the most disturbing. Last month members of a Chinese espionage ring known as Advanced Persistent Threat Group 10 (a k a “Godkiller” and “Stone Panda”) were charged by the Justice Department with hacking NASA, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and even IBM . Earlier last year the Chinese were caught stealing submarine data from a U.S. Navy contractor. And horror of horrors, in 2017 an Iranian national hacked HBO and threatened to release unaired episodes and plot summaries from “Game of Thrones.”

The U.S. has done close to nothing in response. Sure, special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers last summer. I’m sure they’re quaking in their boots. Maybe those “Game of Thrones” episodes could have taught our leaders something about retaliation and revenge.

So what is America’s policy? That’s unclear. But a good start would be to heed the words of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who told the press last week that his state has a permanent policy of hurting “everyone who is trying to hurt us.” The U.S. needs a similar stance to halt cyberattacks.

John Yoo, a Berkeley law professor and former Justice Department official, sees a parallel between deterrence in cyber and nuclear warfare. “Offensive nuclear weapons are relatively cheap,” he explains to me: “It’s defensive systems that are expensive.” Think about it. Each mission to drop one nuclear bomb would cost the U.S. about a quarter-billion dollars. But we’ve spent trillions on our defense and deterrent system. The nuclear triad of intercontinental ballistic missiles, bombers and subs ain’t cheap.

Mr. Yoo continues: “Similarly, offensive cyber weapons are cheap. It’s defensive cybersecurity tools that are expensive.” The cybersecurity market is estimated at $125 billion, and it gets bigger with each successive hack. Government and private firms have ramped up spending on encryption, firewalls, malware and virus protectors, intrusion detectors—it’s an arms race. Yet we’re still vulnerable.

We need a shift in strategic thinking. So where is our Herman Kahn? Kahn was the author of “On Thermonuclear War” and the father of the massive-retaliation plan for nuclear deterrence. If the Soviets knew the U.S. had a second-strike capability, Kahn argued, there would be no first strike. Mutual assured destruction—peculiarly, a term that was coined by the father of computer architecture, John von Neumann—works as a deterrent. Or it has so far anyway.

Washington should commit to use its weapons against all aggressors.