November 28, 2018

CNN COMMENTATOR CALLS FOR THE DESTRUCTION OF ISRAEL. WILL LIBERALS REBUKE HIM?

I’m talking to Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Elizabeth Warren, and Kirsten Gillibrand. Do you believe Israel has a right to exist, or should a free Palestine range from river to sea? Your acolytes are making this once-certain position seem up for grabs. Is it up for grabs for you? Or are you still dedicated to the right of the Jewish state to exist?

For all the talk of Trump’s unseemly rhetoric, for all of his ugly comments and weird expressions, he has never made a statement so antithetical to the basic interests of the United States as [Marc Lamont] Hill made in the presence of our friends and adversaries at the United Nations. It was shameful and deserves universal rebuke. We will see in the coming days if that rebuke is forthcoming.