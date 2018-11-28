November 28, 2018

MORE TO THE MANAFORT STORY: Referred to here, it turns out that The Guardian somewhat backpedaled on their “blockbuster” story by making “stealth corrections” and changing some of the factual assertions without telling readers. The current page carries no trashline, update or editor’s note telling the readers they made changes 3 times, according to correction tracker Newssniffer.

“Stealth” corrections are widely considered dishonest and unethical. Even The New York Times has said so. The Online News Association has gone as far as to say: