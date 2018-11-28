November 28, 2018

LATE-STAGE SOCIALISM: These women fled to escape misery in Venezuela. Instead of a new life, they found death.

Kenny Finol was studying journalism in her hometown of Maracaibo when she tried to escape the dizzying collapse of the Venezuelan economy, emigrating to Colombia and then Mexico.

She returned home in a coffin.

Her body was found Feb. 25 in an isolated corner of Ecatepec, a town just north of Mexico City known for violence against women and home base to several drug and people smuggling organizations. The 26-year-old Venezuelan had been disfigured with acid, brutally beaten, raped and tortured before she was killed.

Finol is only one of the dozens of women who were forced by Venezuela’s economic collapse to emigrate in search of a better life, but instead found death.