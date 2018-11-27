November 27, 2018

BEN SHAPIRO CALLED IT: STORY OF MAN’S ATTEMPT TO RUN DOWN JEWS WITH HIS CAR ‘DIES A QUICK DEATH.’

Despite a supposed “surge” in right-wing terrorism, police apprehended the suspect, 32-year-old Mohamed Mohamed Abdi, who doesn’t appear to be a right-winger at all but a U.S. citizen born in Mogadishu, Somalia. If you search Twitter’s verified accounts for news coverage, though, all you get is tweets from a bunch of “anti-Muslim extremists,” Robert Spencer, Pamela Geller, and Melanie Phillips among them.

Were they pouncing or seizing on the story?