November 27, 2018
NEWSWEEK, BRINGING YOU THE FINEST ALTERNATIVE UNIVERSE HEADLINES FOR NEARLY A DECADE:
● If Gore Had Won — An alternate oral history of the last decade.
—Headline, Newsweek, December, 2010.
● Hillary Clinton Is President in an Alternate Universe, Where America Is Great Again.
—Headline, Newsweek, July 12, 2017. (Newsweek also famously dropped the handle on a “Madam President” issue on election night, in a classic “Dewey Defeats Truman” move.)
● If Beto O’Rourke was president, here’s how he would handle migrant caravan.
—Tweet by Newsweek, yesterday.