November 27, 2018

NEWSWEEK, BRINGING YOU THE FINEST ALTERNATIVE UNIVERSE HEADLINES FOR NEARLY A DECADE:

If Gore Had Won — An alternate oral history of the last decade.

—Headline, Newsweek, December, 2010.

Hillary Clinton Is President in an Alternate Universe, Where America Is Great Again.

—Headline, Newsweek, July 12, 2017. (Newsweek also famously dropped the handle on a “Madam President” issue on election night, in a classic “Dewey Defeats Truman” move.)

If Beto O’Rourke was president, here’s how he would handle migrant caravan.

—Tweet by Newsweek, yesterday.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 2:14 pm