November 27, 2018

NEWSWEEK, BRINGING YOU THE FINEST ALTERNATIVE UNIVERSE HEADLINES FOR NEARLY A DECADE:

● If Gore Had Won — An alternate oral history of the last decade.

—Headline, Newsweek, December, 2010.

● Hillary Clinton Is President in an Alternate Universe, Where America Is Great Again.

—Headline, Newsweek, July 12, 2017. (Newsweek also famously dropped the handle on a “Madam President” issue on election night, in a classic “Dewey Defeats Truman” move.)

● If Beto O’Rourke was president, here’s how he would handle migrant caravan.

—Tweet by Newsweek, yesterday.