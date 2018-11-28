November 28, 2018

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Professor banned from campus after noting most colleagues published in ‘predatory journals.’

Are you a threat to campus if your published research embarrasses your university?

That’s what you might conclude from the strange saga of Derek Pyne, who teaches economics at British Columbia’s Thompson Rivers University.

Though the faculty union got his pay restored after Pyne was suspended, the professor is still not allowed to teach or use the library, and he’s only allowed on campus for narrow reasons such as healthcare visits, Inside Higher Ed reports.