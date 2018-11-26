November 26, 2018

ROGER SIMON: Anti-Semitic Trouble in My Old Hood. “This alliance between the left and Islam, exemplified – although far from exclusively – by Linda Sarsour, who refuses to abjure the notoriously anti-Semitic Louis Farrakhan while telling Jews she is ‘sorry,’ leads to mind-bending behavior by ‘feminists’ like support for the hijab and patriarchal Sharia law. What next? Clitoridectomies? Evidently. Meanwhile, the BDS movement on American campuses has become chic with resistance, at best, sporadic.”

I agree that Linda Sarsour is sorry. Now she should apologize, and so should her Women’s March supporters.