November 27, 2018

BILL SCHER: The Pathetic Pelosi Putsch.

All year, Rep. Seth Moulton has insisted it was time for a “new generation of leadership” who would put “people over politics.” The Massachusetts Democrat created the Serve America PAC to endorse candidates he felt fit that bill, starting with military veterans like himself, then broadening to other “service-driven leaders.” He not only raised $8 million for the people he endorsed, he also forged relationships with them by stumping in their districts and providing strategic counsel.

Moulton’s electoral agenda for the midterms ran alongside his long-standing goal of ousting Nancy Pelosi from the House Democratic leadership. He kept up a steady drumbeat of criticism throughout the year, and just before the election, he dismissed the idea of Pelosi serving a few more years as a “transitional speaker” if Democrats won the House. And when 20 of his candidates won, within hours he was burning up the phone lines to assemble his network of candidates, organize a revolt and block Pelosi’s reclamation of the gavel. Two days after the election, Moulton declared that his crew was committed to voting against Pelosi on the House floor, where only a handful of renegade Democrats would be needed to deny her a winning majority. The following week, he said he was “100 percent confident” he had the votes, and Pelosi’s time was up.

And yet she’s still here.