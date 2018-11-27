November 27, 2018
PRIVACY: DNA-testing company 23andMe has signed a $300 million deal with a drug giant. Here’s how to delete your data if that freaks you out.
If you thought a confidential, $99 DNA test was too good to be true, well, it was.
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
PRIVACY: DNA-testing company 23andMe has signed a $300 million deal with a drug giant. Here’s how to delete your data if that freaks you out.
If you thought a confidential, $99 DNA test was too good to be true, well, it was.