November 26, 2018

MICHAEL LEDEEN: The Anti-American Americans. “So here we are, at Thanksgiving, surrounded by a crowd of arrogant, ignorant, self-proclaimed superior people who proclaim, as was once declared about Vietnam, that the only way to save the country is to destroy it. That the European welfare state is the proper model for us, and that our electoral choices are mostly wrong. And evil. The first anti-American president put it bluntly in an interview with with one of his cronies, saying Americans are ‘confused, blind, shrouded with hate, anger, racism, mommy issues.’ In Obama’s view, we’re unworthy of him and his ruling class.”

