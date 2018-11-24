November 24, 2018

RICHARD FERNANDEZ ON LEFTY BATTLEFIELD PREP FOR 2020. New Dem Tactic: We Were Thinking What Trump’s Been Saying All Along.

This is how Trump will fade. Democrats will simply say they were thinking the same thing all along. “In an interview with the Guardian, [Hillary Clinton] the former Democratic presidential candidate… suggested immigration was inflaming voters and contributed to the election of Donald Trump and Britain’s vote to leave the EU.” “I think Europe needs to get a handle on migration because that is what lit the flame,” Clinton said, speaking as part of a series of interviews with senior centrist political figures about the rise of populists, particularly on the right, in Europe and the Americas.

It is true that Democrats have been saying what Trump has been saying all along. You just have to set the Wayback Machine a quarter of a century or so backwards to hear them — 1993 for Harry Reid and 1995 for Bill Clinton. And then something changed…