November 24, 2018

NEWS FROM THE WORLD OF LEGAL EDUCATION: Federal District Court Allows Former Male John Marshall Law School Employee’s Gender Discrimination Claim To Proceed. “John Bergholz, 59, was the law school’s executive director of development and alumni relations from 2015 to 2017. His complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in December 2017, claimed individuals attempted to orchestrate a Title IX complaint against him after he met for lunch with a donor at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. The complaint says Bergholz was fired by Angela ‘Darby’ Dickerson, the school’s dean, in April 2017. Bergholz claims Dickerson, who started the job in January 2017, has a pattern and practice of eliminating older men employed by the university, according to the complaint.”