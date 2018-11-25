November 25, 2018

ANSWERING THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: Do You Need To Take Digestive Enzymes? I used to take them, and felt like they helped, but once I started supplementing with Vitamin D my stomach — specifically, my irritable bowel syndrome — got better and I didn’t need them anymore.

UPDATE: In response to questions in the comments, I don’t take anything fancy, just the Nature Made capsules. I generally take 2000 IU in the summer, and 4000 in the winter. I’ve posted on this before, and readers shared similar experiences in the comments. And here’s a fairly recent post on some of the supplements that I take.