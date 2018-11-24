November 24, 2018

SILLY QUESTION: ‘HOW DID REPUBLICANS LEARN TO HATE THE NEWS MEDIA’? At NewsBusters, Tim Graham writes:

For a healthy dose of how liberals write unintentional humor, see this Columbia Journalism Review article: “How did Republicans learn to hate the news media?” CBS MoneyWatch blogger and former Wall Street Journal investing editor Larry Light claims Republicans have a “prejudice” against the news media, as if there is no evidence….like you’ve never, ever spent a day on NewsBusters.

He wrote: “My father didn’t want to hear any evidence that contradicted his views, and neither do today’s Republican media haters. The hallmark of a prejudice is that you don’t have to prove it: You just know it.”

Light travels through history, from the media exposing Joseph McCarthy and Barry Goldwater, to forcing Richard Nixon from office, and then leaping ahead of George H.W. Bush’s last-minute “Annoy the Media” slogan in 1992. Nowhere in those decades is there any evidence of media favoritism, apparently. Just “prejudice” and hate.