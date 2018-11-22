November 22, 2018

IF YOU DON’T LIKE MY PRINCIPLES, DON’T WORRY, I HAVE OTHER ONES: Poor Hillary finds a new “reason” for her loss every week. What she *still* fails to understand is that those “deplorable gun-and-bible clinging” people know a bullshit artist when they hear one. Now she’s triangulating to the right, admitting that maybe open borders and welfare for all isn’t a hot idea:

“I admire the very generous and compassionate approaches that were taken particularly by leaders like Angela Merkel, but I think it is fair to say Europe has done its part, and must send a very clear message – ‘we are not going to be able to continue provide refuge and support’ – because if we don’t deal with the migration issue it will continue to roil the body politic,’ Clinton said.”

It’s almost like Claire McCaskill (Loser, Mo.) running on the “I’m not one of the crazy ones” platform. Too late, my dear.