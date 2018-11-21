PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
November 21, 2018

IT’S COME TO THIS: “BuzzFeed was forced to issue a correction and delete a tweet because their writers and editors are so young they had no clue 1. who Smokey Bear was and 2. what Smokey Bear actually did.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 1:22 pm