November 21, 2018

THIS SEEMS PRUDENT: Trump administration paying undercover informants in migrant caravan.

DHS spokeswoman Katie Waldman, in a statement to The Hill, declined to comment on the “sources or methods” that DHS uses to gather intelligence on the migrants. But she added that it would be “malpractice for the United States to be ignorant about the migrants.”

“We have an obligation to ensure we know who is crossing our borders to protect against threats to the Homeland and any indication to the contrary is misinformed,” she added.