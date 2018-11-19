November 19, 2018

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: ‘Such a fraud!’ Joe Scarborough’s past just caught up with him, and boy, is it awkward:

How is Joe Scarborough so bad at this? And by “this,” we mean “everything.” For some reason, Scarborough thought that Al Sharpton was just the guy to weigh in on Donald Trump’s problematic remarks. Unfortunately, Scarborough apparently forgot that he has a congressional record, one that’s not too hard to find if you know where to look:

Just NBC the size of the memory hole here: Al Sharpton: Power Dem.

Like Sharpton himself, just think of the media as Democratic activists with bylines, and it all makes sense.