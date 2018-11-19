November 19, 2018

LEONARD LEO: George Conway’s anti-Trump club for conservative lawyers is ‘offensive.’

A top Republican lawyer finds George Conway’s group of conservative attorneys for speaking out against the Trump administration to be repugnant.

“I find the underlying premise of the group rather offensive,” Leonard Leo told Axios in a report published Sunday. “The idea that somehow they need to have this voice because conservatives are somehow afraid to talk about the rule of law during the Trump administration.”

“And my response to that is, no, people aren’t afraid, many people just don’t agree that there’s a constitutional crisis and don’t agree with the people who have signed up with this group,” Leo added, making the comments in a personal capacity rather than as the right-leaning Federalist Society’s executive vice president.