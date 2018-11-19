PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
November 19, 2018

IF YOU MISSED IT ON FRIDAY: Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA): If Americans Fight Against Gun Confiscation, Feds Can Nuke Them.

I eagerly await Paul Krugman’s harsh condemnation of this reactionary illiminationist rhetoric.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:21 am