RIP: “Pablo Ferro, who designed the title sequences for classic films like Stanley Kubrick’s ‘Dr. Strangelove,’ ‘Bullitt,’ ‘Men In Black,’ and ‘A Clockwork Orange,’ has died from complications from pneumonia in Sedona, Ariz. He was 83.”

While Ferro is best-remembered for the sly sexual metaphors in the Strangelove titles, the title sequence he created for Bullitt is also particularly striking.