November 18, 2018

IT WAS MORE A CASE OF SUICIDE: Stormy Daniels: Politics and Donald Trump Have ‘Completely Destroyed’ My Career. But you know, when you get in bed with Michael Avenatti, there’s not going to be a happy ending.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:16 pm