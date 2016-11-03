November 18, 2018

JANN WENNER BECAME A REPUBLICAN SO SLOWLY, I HARDLY EVEN NOTICED:

● Shot: Why Republicans Still Reject the Science of Global Warming.

—Headline, Rolling Stone, November 3rd, 2016.

● Chaser:

Wenner’s Gulfstream II jet seated ten people and featured a dining table, four overstuffed couches, and a foldout bed. It cost $ 6 million. Wenner loved it so much he put the factory-issued model in his office on Fifth Avenue and dreamed of ways to take his Rolling Stone salon of celebrities and suitors to the air. “Then it became ‘What can we do to fly this thing? Where can we go? How can I take it in the air?’ ” recalled Wenner. “I would just circle over LaGuardia to have lunch.” * * * * * * * * [Wenner’s attorney Ben] Needell put the plane under a business subsidiary called Straight Arrow Transportation to write it off as a business expense, but Wenner said it was “90 percent personal.”

—Joe Hagan, Sticky Fingers: The Life and Times of Jann Wenner and Rolling Stone Magazine, published last year. (Click here for my review.)

As Glenn likes to say, I’d be more inclined to take global warming seriously, when the people who tell me it’s a crisis start to act like it’s a crisis themselves.

Oh, and speaking of science…

● Hangover: Meet the Woman Bringing Social Justice to Astrology — Chani Nicholas is transforming horoscopes from quips about finding true love and stumbling into financial good fortune to pointed calls to action.

—Headline, Rolling Stone, June 1st, 2018.

(Via Vincent Caruso.)