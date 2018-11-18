November 18, 2018

PAULINE KAEL JUST CALLED, AND SAID YOU’RE TRAPPED WAAAAY TOO DEEP IN YOUR OWN BUBBLE. Newsweek reporter: Almost everyone I’ve ever heard of who owns an AR-15 is a mass murderer.

By the way, if [Nina] Burleigh’s name rings a bell, it’s because the tweet above isn’t close to being the most dubious thing she’s ever said about a political matter. Exit quotation via Twitter pal JammieWF: “Almost every single Newsweek writer [I know] has wanted to perform fellatio on Bill Clinton.”