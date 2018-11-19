November 19, 2018

WHY ARE MILLENNIALS HAVING SO LITTLE SEX? THIS COULD BE A REASON: “He couldn’t escape the sense that hitting on someone in person had, in a short period of time, gone from normal behavior to borderline creepy.”

Plus: #MeToo, women hardest hit: “The 2017 iteration of Match.com’s Singles in America survey (co-led by Helen Fisher and the Kinsey Institute’s Justin Garcia) found that single Millennials were 66 percent less likely than members of older generations to enjoy receiving oral sex. Which doesn’t bode particularly well for female pleasure: Among partnered sex acts, cunnilingus is one of the surest ways for women to have orgasms.”