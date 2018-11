SO I FINISHED S.M. STIRLING’S LATEST (AND FINAL) CHANGE SERIES NOVEL, The Sky-Blue Wolves. As I got close to the end I wondered how he was going to wrap things up, but he managed. I know the series got a bit too crunchy from some InstaPundit readers, but I enjoyed it. Now I wish he’d do a sequal to Conquistador, or The Peshawar Lancers.