November 16, 2018

ANN ALTHOUSE: How Trump Won The Acosta Lawsuit:

The judge framed it as a matter of process, which justifies Trump issuing a set of rules of decorum. I assume the rules will include a requirement that a reporter who has received a response (whether it’s to his liking or not) must relinquish the microphone, that there can be no physical interference with a staff member who reaches out to take the microphone, and that one much stop talking once the President (or press secretary) has moved on to the next questioner.

Any complaints about these rules and the prescribed consequences of violating them can be met with pieties about adhering to the judge’s ruling. Things must be done in an orderly way — in the press room and in a system of due process. Any complaints premised on freedom of the press will be met with statements like “We want total freedom of the press” and we want perfect due process. So here you are, here’s notice of our rules of decorum. And that should be the end of the kind of questioning Acosta has become famous for. Trump wins.