November 17, 2018

CHANGE: On top: Best economy in 19 years, highest confidence in 14.

A remarkably low 13 percent are calling President Trump’s economy a problem as confidence is hitting a 14-year high, and seven in 10 said 2018 is a good time to find a quality job.

The key points from Gallup’s just-published economic survey:

Economic Confidence Index at +31 in November, remaining at its highest since 2004.

55 percent rate current economic conditions positively.

Record-tying 68 percent say it is a good time to find a quality job.

“It has been nearly two decades since Americans have been as positive about the U.S. economy as they are now,” Gallup said.