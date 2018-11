HMM: McCarthy, other Republicans back Ratcliffe to be next attorney general. “Ratcliffe, a former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Texas, is one of several people mentioned as possible contenders to succeed Jeff Sessions, who resigned under pressure from Trump last week. Other names in the mix include Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.”

I like Janice Rogers Brown. Or Randy Barnett!