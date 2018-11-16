November 16, 2018

CHANGE: Mattis, Polish leaders talk possibility of ‘Fort Trump.’

The details of Poland’s offer are still being worked out, Mattis said. He noted that officials are looking at what can best contribute to the NATO alliance’s unity and security, not just the U.S.-Poland bilateral relationship.

“We strongly appreciate the U.S. forces’ presence in Poland, strengthening deterrence and defense of Poland and the whole NATO alliance,” Blaszczak said after meeting with Mattis. “I hope it will transform in the coming years into an even more robust and long-term commitment.”

Trump showed interest in the idea of a permanent U.S. base in September, particularly because of Poland’s financial contribution to it.