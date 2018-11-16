November 16, 2018

AS GLENN NOTES BELOW, the guy shouting “Heil Hitler, Heil Trump” during intermission at a production of Fiddler on the Roof, which was reported nationwide as yet another symptom of anti-Semitism run amok thanks to Trump, tuned out to be a drunk guy who hates Trump and was therefore comparing him to Hitler. This is exactly what I expected. If you are actually a Hitler fan, would you (a) buy a ticket to Fiddler on the Roof; (b) sit quietly through the first act; and (c) make your pro-Hitler remark during intermission, rather than disrupting the show? Besides, there are way more Americans who think Trump is like Hitler in a negative way than in a positive way. The question is, why couldn’t the New York Time, Washington Post, etc., (a) figure out that this was unlikely to be an actual pro-Nazi guy; or (b) at least consider the possibility that the guy might actually be anti-Trump and anti-Nazi, and not rush to breathlessly report nonsense?