November 16, 2018

ILYA SOMIN: Is Originalism a Theory? Is Living Constitutionalism? “Legal scholar Eric Segall argues originalism doesn’t qualify as a constitutional theory because originalists disagree on too many things. His case is overstated. But if it’s correct, the same criticisms applies to living constitutionalism.”

Give Trump two more Supreme Court appointments, and Segall will be all-in for preserving the Framers’ intent.

